F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

Lunedì 02 Settembre 2019 | 18:48

Rome, September 2 - Charles Leclerc dedicated his maiden Formula One triumph in the Belgian Grand Prix Sunday to his late friend Anthoine Hubert, killed in a Formula Two crash on Saturday. Monegasque Leclerc is the youngest ever driver to win for Ferrari at 21, two years younger than his late friend. It was Ferrari's first win this year. Leclerc, also the first Monegasque to win in F1, said: "It is difficult to enjoy a first victory on a weekend like this. I grew up with Anthoine, and we competed in our first karting race together with Pierre (Gasly) and Esteban (Ocon) in 2005. These are memories I will keep forever. Losing him yesterday was a huge shock, not only to me but to everyone in motorsport. In a way, I am satisfied having won today to remember him in the way he should be remembered. He was a champion, and this victory is for him". Team Principal Mattia Binotto said: "This is a victory that certainly gives us plenty of energy and desire to do well. After the summer break it was very important for us to return to the track focused - and to show we are competitive after a start to the season in which we lost so many opportunities. "Compliments to Charles, who sealed his very first victory in Formula 1, and it was important to do it here not least because he and Anthoine were close friends. This is the best way to remember him. His weekend was outstanding from Friday and he truly deserved this win." Former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali said Leclerc "drives like the young Niki Lauda".

