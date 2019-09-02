Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari chants

Milan, September 2 - Romelu Lukaka on Monday appealed for unity against racism after being subjected to monkey chants by Cagliari fans after scoring the winner from the penalty spot in Inter's 2-1 win in Sardinia on Sunday night. "Many players have been victims of racist abuse in the last month. It happened to me yesterday," said Inter's Belgium striker. "Football is a game that should make everyone happy and we can't accept any form of discrimination that can make it ashamed of itself. "I hope all the federations in the world react harshly against all forms of discrimination!!!" Lukaku said social media platforms - including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - and football clubs "need to work better... because everyday you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour... we've been saying it for years and still no action". Cagliari said Monday it would "isolate the ignorant ones". It said the chants were "isolated but no less deprecable for that". Cagliari voiced "full solidarity" with Lukaku. The statement was also posted on the club website in English. It read: "Cagliari Calcio firmly rejects what happened Sunday night at the Sardegna Arena during the game vs. Inter Milan. "The Club underlines - once again - its intention to identify, isolate and ban those ignorant individuals whose shameful actions and behaviours are completely against those values that Cagliari Calcio strongly promotes in all their initiatives. Every single day. "Cagliari vs Inter Milan was the right occasion to appreciate and enjoy positive cheer, never addressed against anybody: in fact inside our "Curva Futura" - the first dedicated sector in Italy built to host children - both Inter Milan and Cagliari supporters enjoyed a lovely evening together in the name of their passion for football. "Cagliari Calcio does not want to underplay what occurred last night, endorses the respectable moral values of its people from all the stadium sections, but firmly rejects the outrageous charge and silly stereotypes addressed to Cagliari supporters and the Sardinian people, which are absolutely unacceptable. "Full solidarity to Romelu Lukaku and even stronger commitment toward annihilating one of the worst plagues that affects football and our world in general. However, as we are aware that technology is not enough, we believe our commitment needs a real support by the rest of the football stakeholders: starting from all the true supporters, to all the stewards in the stands, from police and security agents, passing to media and as well through Lega Serie A and FIGC. Cagliari Calcio is asking you all a solid help to win a battle that involves everyone. No one excluded.﻿