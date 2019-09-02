Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Milan, September 2 - Romelu Lukaka on Monday appealed for unity against racism after being subjected to monkey chants by Cagliari fans after scoring the winner in Inter's 2-1 win in Sardinia on Sunday night. "Many players have been victims of racist abuse in the last month. It happened to me yesterday," said Inter's Belgium striker. "Football is a game that should make everyone happy and we can't accept any form of discrimination that can make it ashamed of itself. "I hope all the federations in the world react harshly against all forms of discrimination!!!"