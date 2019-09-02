Lunedì 02 Settembre 2019 | 16:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Venice
Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

 
Milan
Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

 
Rome
Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

 
Rome
Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

 
Rome
M5S online vote on govt with PD Tuesday

M5S online vote on govt with PD Tuesday

 
Rome
Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

 
Vatican City
Euthanasia is not choice of freedom - pope

Euthanasia is not choice of freedom - pope

 
Milan
Soccer: Icardi set for PSG

Soccer: Icardi set for PSG

 
Rome
'Radical' change needed on migrants - Zingaretti-Conte

'Radical' change needed on migrants - Zingaretti-Conte

 
Rome
F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

 
Vatican City
Pope late for prayer after getting stuck in lift

Pope late for prayer after getting stuck in lift

 

Il Biancorosso

Dopo la sconfitta
Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Isole Tremiti, sub ciechi puliranno fondali con Emiliano e Vladimir Luxuria

Isole Tremiti, sub ciechi puliranno fondali con Emiliano e Vladimir Luxuria

 
BariDa domani al 5 settembre
A Bari per la prima volta in Italia la conferenza internazionale sull'antrace

A Bari per la prima volta in Italia la conferenza internazionale sull'antrace

 
TarantoFermato dalla polizia
Taranto, rissa fra migranti: arrestato nigeriano

Taranto, rissa fra migranti: arrestato nigeriano

 
MateraNel materano
Policoro, pescano granchi da zona protetta: multato gruppo di cinesi

Policoro, pescano granchi da zona protetta: multato gruppo di cinesi

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

 
LecceAmbiente
Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Tito Scalo, indagini sulla radioattività: si attende l'annunciata bonifica

Tito Scalo, indagini sulla radioattività: si attende l'annunciata bonifica

 
BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

 

i più letti

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Bari, ecco Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città VD

Monopoli, schianto sulla statale 16: due feriti, traffico bloccato per oltre 3 ore

Monopoli, schianto sulla SS 16: due feriti, traffico bloccato per oltre 3 ore

Barletta, così dopo il Jova beach «benedetto» dal Wwf è sparito l'uccello fratino

Barletta, così dopo il Jova beach «benedetto» dal Wwf è sparito l'uccello fratino

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Pioggia torrenziale a Nardò: le strade invase dall'acqua sembrano fiumi

Pioggia torrenziale a Nardò: le strade invase dall'acqua sembrano fiumi VD

Milan

Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Federations must react says Inter striker

Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Milan, September 2 - Romelu Lukaka on Monday appealed for unity against racism after being subjected to monkey chants by Cagliari fans after scoring the winner in Inter's 2-1 win in Sardinia on Sunday night. "Many players have been victims of racist abuse in the last month. It happened to me yesterday," said Inter's Belgium striker. "Football is a game that should make everyone happy and we can't accept any form of discrimination that can make it ashamed of itself. "I hope all the federations in the world react harshly against all forms of discrimination!!!"

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati