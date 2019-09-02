Lunedì 02 Settembre 2019 | 16:16

Venice
Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

 
Milan
Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

 
Rome
Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

 
Rome
Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

 
Rome
M5S online vote on govt with PD Tuesday

M5S online vote on govt with PD Tuesday

 
Rome
Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

 
Vatican City
Euthanasia is not choice of freedom - pope

Euthanasia is not choice of freedom - pope

 
Milan
Soccer: Icardi set for PSG

Soccer: Icardi set for PSG

 
Rome
'Radical' change needed on migrants - Zingaretti-Conte

'Radical' change needed on migrants - Zingaretti-Conte

 
Rome
F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

 
Vatican City
Pope late for prayer after getting stuck in lift

Pope late for prayer after getting stuck in lift

 

Dopo la sconfitta
Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

 

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Isole Tremiti, sub ciechi puliranno fondali con Emiliano e Vladimir Luxuria

Isole Tremiti, sub ciechi puliranno fondali con Emiliano e Vladimir Luxuria

 
BariDa domani al 5 settembre
A Bari per la prima volta in Italia la conferenza internazionale sull'antrace

A Bari per la prima volta in Italia la conferenza internazionale sull'antrace

 
TarantoFermato dalla polizia
Taranto, rissa fra migranti: arrestato nigeriano

Taranto, rissa fra migranti: arrestato nigeriano

 
MateraNel materano
Policoro, pescano granchi da zona protetta: multato gruppo di cinesi

Policoro, pescano granchi da zona protetta: multato gruppo di cinesi

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

 
LecceAmbiente
Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Tito Scalo, indagini sulla radioattività: si attende l'annunciata bonifica

Tito Scalo, indagini sulla radioattività: si attende l'annunciata bonifica

 
BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

 

Venice

Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

I've been a lucky girl says British actress

Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Venice, September 2 - The 76th Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement of the 76th Venice International Film Festival was awarded Monday to Julie Andrews, star of classic movies beloved all the world over, such as Mary Poppins (1964), The Sound of Music (1965), and Victor Victoria (1982), among many others. "I'm still amazed, I've been a lucky girl who got to play beautiful roles," said Andrews, 83, after singing bits of a couple of Italian arias she used to sing as a girl and saying "I didn't know what they meant, however, so I'd better speak English". After an impassioned encomium from Italian director Luca Guadagnino of Call Me By Your Name fame, Andrews said "I'm a fan of your cinema too", before being greeted with a 10-minute standing ovation. Julie Andrews, accepting the proposal, declared: "I am so honored to have been selected as this year's recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The Venice Film Festival has long been recognized as one of the world's most esteemed International Film Festivals. I thank La Biennale for this acknowledgement of my work and I look forward to being in that beautiful city in September for this very special occasion." Venice Festival Director Alberto Barbera declared: "At a very young age, Ms Andrews made a name for herself in the music halls of London and, later, on Broadway thanks to her remarkable singing and acting talent. "Her first Hollywood movie, Mary Poppins, gave her top-tier star status, which was later confirmed in another treasured film, The Sound of Music. Those two roles projected her into the Olympus of international stardom, making her an iconic figure adored by several generations of moviegoers. "Above and beyond the different interpretations that can be given to her two most famous films (and highlighting the transgressive value of her characters rather than their apparent conservatism), it must be remembered that Andrews went out of her way to avoid remaining confined as an icon of family movies. "She accepted roles that were diverse, dramatic, provocative and imbued with scathing irony. "For example, The Americanization of Emily by Arthur Hiller, and the many movies directed by her husband Blake Edwards, with whom she formed a very profound and long-lasting artistic partnership, a marvelous example of human and professional devotion to a captivating esthetic project that prevailed over the commercial success of the individual movies. "This Golden Lion is the well-deserved recognition of an extraordinary career which has admirably parsed popular success with artistic ambition, without ever bowing to facile compromises."

