Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Venice, September 2 - The 76th Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement of the 76th Venice International Film Festival was awarded Monday to Julie Andrews, star of classic movies beloved all the world over, such as Mary Poppins (1964), The Sound of Music (1965), and Victor Victoria (1982), among many others. "I'm still amazed, I've been a lucky girl who got to play beautiful roles," said Andrews, 83, after singing bits of a couple of Italian arias she used to sing as a girl and saying "I didn't know what they meant, however, so I'd better speak English". After an impassioned encomium from Italian director Luca Guadagnino of Call Me By Your Name fame, Andrews said "I'm a fan of your cinema too", before being greeted with a 10-minute standing ovation. Julie Andrews, accepting the proposal, declared: "I am so honored to have been selected as this year's recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The Venice Film Festival has long been recognized as one of the world's most esteemed International Film Festivals. I thank La Biennale for this acknowledgement of my work and I look forward to being in that beautiful city in September for this very special occasion." Venice Festival Director Alberto Barbera declared: "At a very young age, Ms Andrews made a name for herself in the music halls of London and, later, on Broadway thanks to her remarkable singing and acting talent. "Her first Hollywood movie, Mary Poppins, gave her top-tier star status, which was later confirmed in another treasured film, The Sound of Music. Those two roles projected her into the Olympus of international stardom, making her an iconic figure adored by several generations of moviegoers. "Above and beyond the different interpretations that can be given to her two most famous films (and highlighting the transgressive value of her characters rather than their apparent conservatism), it must be remembered that Andrews went out of her way to avoid remaining confined as an icon of family movies. "She accepted roles that were diverse, dramatic, provocative and imbued with scathing irony. "For example, The Americanization of Emily by Arthur Hiller, and the many movies directed by her husband Blake Edwards, with whom she formed a very profound and long-lasting artistic partnership, a marvelous example of human and professional devotion to a captivating esthetic project that prevailed over the commercial success of the individual movies. "This Golden Lion is the well-deserved recognition of an extraordinary career which has admirably parsed popular success with artistic ambition, without ever bowing to facile compromises."