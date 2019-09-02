Lunedì 02 Settembre 2019 | 16:19

Venice
Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion

Milan
Soccer: Unite agst racism says Lukaku after Cagliari

Rome
Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

Rome
Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

Rome
M5S online vote on govt with PD Tuesday

Rome
Eleonore, Mare Jonio land migrants

Vatican City
Euthanasia is not choice of freedom - pope

Milan
Soccer: Icardi set for PSG

Rome
'Radical' change needed on migrants - Zingaretti-Conte

Rome
F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert

Vatican City
Pope late for prayer after getting stuck in lift

Dopo la sconfitta
Il Bari va in bianco: lo schiaffo fa male

FoggiaL'iniziativa
Isole Tremiti, sub ciechi puliranno fondali con Emiliano e Vladimir Luxuria

BariDa domani al 5 settembre
A Bari per la prima volta in Italia la conferenza internazionale sull'antrace

TarantoFermato dalla polizia
Taranto, rissa fra migranti: arrestato nigeriano

MateraNel materano
Policoro, pescano granchi da zona protetta: multato gruppo di cinesi

BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, 70 enne ruba borsetta a un'anziana al cimitero: ai domiciliari

LecceAmbiente
Mar Ionio invaso da «pesci alieni»: è allarme nel Salento

PotenzaAmbiente
Tito Scalo, indagini sulla radioattività: si attende l'annunciata bonifica

BatDal 5 all'8 settembre
Bisceglie, torna la maratona DigithOn: la competizione tra 100 startup

Avvistato a Bari Pennywise: il terrificante clown di IT fa tremare la città

Monopoli, schianto sulla statale 16: due feriti, traffico bloccato per oltre 3 ore

Barletta, così dopo il Jova beach «benedetto» dal Wwf è sparito l'uccello fratino

Taranto, schianto sulla Circummarpiccolo: muore una donna

Pioggia torrenziale a Nardò: le strade invase dall'acqua sembrano fiumi

German NGO ship docks at Pozzallo, Italian NGO ship at Lampedusa

Rome, September 2 - Two NGO migrant rescue ships that had been at the centre of the latest standoffs with outgoing interior minister and anti-migrant league party leader Matteo Salvini on Monday landed their migrants in Sicily and on Lampedusa. The German NGO migrant rescue ship Eleonore on Monday entered the Sicilian port of Pozzallo near Ragusa. The ship, run by the NGO Mission Lifeline, has over 100 migrants on board. It declared a state of emergency on board and ignored an Italian entry ban issued by Salvini. Police and coast guard officials were waiting on the dock for it to tie up. Ragusa prosecutors opened into Eleonore's arrival. They instructed flying squad officers to carry out investigations to see if any criminal offences had been committed. The Ragusa prefect, meanwhile, is to decide on possible sanctions for breaching a security decree's ban on entering Italian waters. Salvini's closed ports policy may be changed by the likely new 5-Star-Democratic Party government. Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans said Monday it had just heard that the Italian coast guard would allow the last 31 migrants aboard the Mare Jonio ship to land at Lampedusa for health reasons. "Their odyssey is over and a bit of humanity can be glimpsed on the horizon," it said. "Welcome to Europe!" Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Monday told Premier-designate Giusepe Conte that a "radical" change was needed from the last government's closed ports policy led by Salvini. Another NGO migrant rescue ship, the Alan Kurdi, is still engaged in standoffs with Salvini. But amid the high-profile standoffs with the NGOs, lower-profile so-called 'ghost landings of migrants directly from north Africa, not picked up by NGO ships, have been continuing apace. "What is happening in these hours in the Mediterranean, amid continuous landings on our coasts and inhuman bans, confirms that the immigration policies of the last few months have not solved anything," said Zingaretti. "I once more ask premier(-designate) Conte to immediately tackle the situation of persons blocked at sea in conditions of humanitarians emergency and, obviously, we continue to ask that we should gear up for a radical turnaround in the policies on these issues." The PD's likely government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have said they will not change Salvini's policies.

