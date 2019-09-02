Rome culture chief scraps chimney opposite Pantheon

Julie Andrews gets career Golden Lion
Rome
02 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 2 - Rome's interim special superintendent for archaeology, fine arts and cityscape, Danila Porro, on Monday scrubbed her predecessor's OK for a chimney to be built on a building opposite the Pantheon on the planned site of a McDonald's restaurant. The plan for the McDonald's had met with strong opposition. Critics said the chimney would have spoiled the view over Borromini's famed St Ivo church.
