'Radical' change needed on migrants - Zingaretti-Conte

Rome, September 2 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Monday told Premier-designate Giusepe Conte that a "radical" change was needed from the closed ports policy of outgoing interior minister and anti-migrant League party leader Matteo Salvini. Two NGO migrant rescue ships, the Mare Jonio and the Alan Kurdi, are still engaged in standoffs with Salvini while a third, the Eleonore, has forced an entry ban after declaring a state of emergency. But so-called 'ghost landings of migrants directly from north Africa, not picked up by NGO ships, have been continuing apace. "What is happening in these hours in the Mediterranean, amid continuous landings on our coasts and inhuman bans, confirms that the immigration policies of the last few months have not solved anything," said Zingaretti. "I once more ask premier(-designate) Conte to immediately tackle the situation of persons blocked at sea in conditions of humanitarians emergency and, obviously, we continue to ask that we should gear up for a radical turnaround in the policies on these issues." The PD's likely government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) have said they will not change Salvini's policies.