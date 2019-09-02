Euthanasia is not choice of freedom - pope

Vatican City, September 2 - Euthanasia is not a "choice of freedom", Pope Francis said Monday. Receiving the Italian association of oncologists, Francis said "the practice of euthanasia, which has already become legal in various States, only apparently aims to incentivise personal freedom," he said. "In reality it is based on a utilitarian vision of the person, which becomes useless or can be equated with a price, if from a medical standpoint it has not hope of improvement or cannot avoid pain". The pope has often voiced this view.