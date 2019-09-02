Soccer: Icardi set for PSG

Milan, September 2 - Unsettled Inter striker Mauro Icardi is set for a loan move to PSG, the Nerazzurri said Monday. The Argentina striker has agreed a 70-million-euro loan move with a buyout option, sources said. At the same time, Icardi is going to renew his contract with Inter for a year in order to facilitate the loan. Icardi flew to Paris Monday. Icardi, 26, joined Inter from Samp in 2013 and has played 118 times for the Nerazzurri, scoring 11 goals, before being involved in a dispute with the club at the end of last season. He has eight Argentina caps and one goal for his country. Icardi's slim chances of returning to a role with Inter were dashed when new coach Antonio Conte bought Man U pair Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.