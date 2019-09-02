Man in missing couple riddle said to have killed her

Bologna, September 1 - A couple have been missing from Piacenza for a week and the man is now thought to have killed his companion, whom he regarded as a girlfriend, police said. Massimo Sebastiani, 45, was initially described as just a friend of 28-year-old Elisa Pomarelli but police have now said he thought of her as a girlfriend. A search has now been restricted to police officers and volunteers have been told to stay at home because Sebastiani is said to be dangerous. It is not 100% sure that Pomarelli is dead, police said. The pair was last seen in a trattoria a week ago. He is a factory lathe operator while she is a secretary.