Pope late for prayer after getting stuck in lift

Vatican City, September 2 - Pope Francis was 10 minutes late for his Sunday Angelus prayer after getting stuck in a Vatican lift for 25 minutes. "I'm sorry, the fire brigade has just got me out," Francis told the crowds in St Peter's Square from his window in the Vatican. The pope announced he will create 13 new cardinals at a consistory on October 4. Ten of them will be able to vote in future papal elections.