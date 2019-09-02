Soccer: Juve-Napoli 4-3, Rome derby drawn

Rome, September 2 - Juventus beat Napoli 4-3 thanks to a spectacular own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly at the weekend. The other favourite for the title, Inter Milan, won 2-1 at Cagliari. In other matches, Lazio and Roma drew the Roman derby 1-1 with Lazio hitting the woodwork four times and Roma twice. Here are all the results from the second day of play: in Bologna :Bologna-Spal 1-0 (played Friday) in Milano : Milan-Brescia 1-0 (Saturday) in Turin :Juventus-Napoli 4-3 (Saturday) in Parma : Atalanta-Torino 2-3 in Cagliari : Cagliari-Inter 1-2 in Genoa :Genoa-Fiorentina 2-1 in Rome : Lazio-Roma 1-1 in Lecce : Lecce-Verona 0-1 in Reggio Emilia: Sassuolo-Sampdoria 4-1 in Udine : Udinese-Parma 1-3 Here is the Serie A table (file under points, played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against): P P W D L GF GA Inter 6 2 2 0 0 6 1 Juventus 6 2 2 0 0 5 3 Torino 6 2 2 0 0 5 3 Lazio 4 2 1 1 0 4 1 Genoa 4 2 1 1 0 5 4 Bologna 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 Verona 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 Sassuolo 3 2 1 0 1 5 3 Parma 3 2 1 0 1 3 2 Napoli 3 2 1 0 1 7 7 Atalanta 3 2 1 0 1 5 5 Brescia 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 Milan 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 Udinese 3 2 1 0 1 2 3 Roma 2 2 0 2 0 4 4 Fiorentina 0 2 0 0 2 4 6 Spal 0 2 0 0 2 2 4 Cagliari 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 Lecce 0 2 0 0 2 0 5 Sampdoria 0 2 0 0 2 1 7.