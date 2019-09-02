Girl, 9, serious after scalding herself with boiling water

F1: Leclerc dedicates maiden win to friend Hubert
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Modena
02 Settembre 2019
Modena, September 2 - A nine-year-old girl was in a a serious condition in hospital Monday after scalding herself with boiling water near Modena on Sunday. The water, which her parents were preparing for Sunday pasta, ended up falling onto the girl. The incident took place at Bastiglia. The girl was rushed to the burns unit at Parma hospital. She is on the critical list.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su