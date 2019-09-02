Hunt on after gang try post office heist

Nuoro, September 2 - Police have launched a manhunt after an armed gang tried to hold up a post office near Nuoro in Sardinia on Monday. The incident took place at Siniscola, on the island's north east coast. Three men armed with knives broke into the post office at around 8 a.m. but the attempted robbery failed for reasons still to be explained - though it was probably due to the reaction of staff, police said. Nuoro flying squad officers are at the scene.