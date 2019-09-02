Femicide in Milan

Lunedì 02 Settembre 2019 | 13:27

Milan

Husband beat wife for years

Milan, September 2 - A 59-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a flat on the outskirts of Milan on Saturday night in what police called a femicide. Adriana Signorelli was separated from her husband Aurelio Galluccio, 65. He allegedly murdered her after years of violence. Galluccio tried to run over the police who came to the scene, and has also bene arrested for attempted murder. The man regularly beat up his wife starting in 2012, police said. The violence got so bad that she recently went to live on her own, they said.

