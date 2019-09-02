Woman, 32, found dead in supermarket bathroom

Pisa, September 2 - A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a supermarket bathroom on the outskirts of Pisa on Sunday. The supermarket was closed Sunday and the body is believed to have been there for two days, police said. There was no sign of violence on the body, police said. There was no trace of drugs and police said they though she might have had a heart attack while on the toilet. An autopsy has been ordered. The woman was from a town on the coast near Pisa.