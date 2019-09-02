M5S online vote on govt with PD Tue

Rome, September 2 - An online vote by grass-roots members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on forming a government withe centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will take place from 09:00 to 18:00 Tuesday, the M5S said Sunday. M5S Senate Whip Stefano Patuanelli said Monday that if the response is no then premier-designate Giuseppe Conte will have to tell President Sergio Mattarella that his government-formation bid has failed. Conte is expected to go and see Mattarella either on Tuesday evening, or more probably, on Wednesday evening, when he will 'drop his reservations' on forming the new government if a deal has been made. The new government would replace that between the M5S and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, on which League leader and outgoing interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on August 8 citing M5S inaction. A big hurdle facing a deal is the PD's insistence on a change from Salvini's policy of denying Italian port access to NGO migrant rescue ships. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said the M5S will not disown the last government's policies in this area. But PD leader Nicola Zingaretti on Sunday called for two ships currently being banned from entering Italian waters, the Mare Jonio and the Alan Kurdi, to be allowed to land their total of 44 migrants. On Monday a third ship, the Eleonore, started heading for Sicily and Salvini vowed to keep it out. Another obstaclle to a deal is Di Maio's insistence on keeping the deputy premier's job. The PD said Sunday the new government should dispense with deputy premiers altogether, solving the problem.