Eleonore migrant rescue ship heads for Sicily

Rome, September 2 - The Eleonore, a migrant rescue ship run by German NGO Mission Lifeline, on Monday started heading for Pozzallo in Sicily saying there was an emergency for the 100 migrants aboard. The Eleonore had been pushed back in recent days both by Malta and Italy. Entering Italian waters Monday, it declared a state of emergency. "The dangerous situation for the lives of the persons aboard forces me to head for the nearest safe port," said captain Claus Peter Reisch. The Italian finance guard tax police said it wanted to come aboard. Anti-migrant League party leader and outgoing interior minister Matteo salvini vowed that, like several other NGOs ships he has blocked, the Eleonore would not be allowed to land in Italy. "Laws and borders must be respected," he said. "If some people think they can ignore that without consequences then they're very much mistaken and they've got the wrong minister. "I'm doing and will do everything to defend Italy". Another two migrant rescue ships, the Mare Jonio and the Alan Kurdi, are also stuck off Italy due to Salvini's closed-ports policy for NGO ships.