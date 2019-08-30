Tiromancino lead singer's brother arrested for heist
Rome, August 30 - The brother of Italian rock band Ticomancino's lead singer Federico Zampaglione was arrested Thursday for holding up a Rome bank with a toy pistol and demanding money from staff. Francesco Zampaglione was scared off by the clerk's reaction and shortly afterwards taken into custody.
