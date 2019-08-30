62 Pakistani migrants land on Salento island

Gallipoli, August 30 - Some 62 Pakistani migrants landed on an island off the Salento area of Puglia on Friday, local sources said. The migrants, including nine minors, landed on the island of Sant'Andrewa near Gallipoli. With the exception of two minors, who were taken to hospital, the others were found in good conditions of health, albeit exhausted after 14 days at sea from north Africa. Two suspected migrant smugglers were arrested.