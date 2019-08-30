Siena opens probe into WWII woman killed by Franco-Moroccans

Siena, August 30 - Siena prosecutors on Friday opened a probe into a 37-year-old local woman who was allegedly killed by Second World War Franco-Moroccan troops after reacting to an attempted rape in 1944. Ottavia Fabrizi was allegedly murdered in June 1944 at Radicofani near Siena by a French soldier and two of the Moroccans, the notorious "goumiers", said an association of their rape victims.