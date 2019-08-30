Woman, 18, plants trees inviting Greta comparisons

Bolzano, August 30 - An 18-year-old northern Italian environmentalist has planted 200 trees to help save the planet from the climate crisis, inviting comparisons with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. "I don't feel like the Italian Greta", says Bolzano-born Ariane Benedikter, who stresses the importance of the third Fridays for Future protest on September 27, and campaigns in schools across Italy - an activity which earned her the "Alfiere d'Italia" (Ensign of Italy) award from President Sergio Mattarella in March. "If each of us planted 150 trees it would be enough to wipe out a quarter of the emissions produced by man," she said. "We young people are ready to fight for the climate", she said.