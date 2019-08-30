Doc saves life of woman on train, Veneto offers him job

Tiromancino lead singer's brother arrested for heist
30 Agosto 2019
Venice, August 30 - A 33-year-old Roman doctor holidaying in Cortina saved the life of a tourist by massaging her heart for 40 minutes aboard a train taking bicycle hikers through the Dolomites, and the Veneto region rewarded him by offering him a job there. "It was a dream of mine to work here, and I don't feel like a hero," said the doctor, Carlo Santucci, after getting a job date from the Belluno local health agency.
