Rome
Di Maio talks tough spurring PD doubt

Rome
M5S pts in programme, otherwise vote - Di Maio

Milan
Lario to pay alimony back to Berlusconi - top court

Palermo
Body of missing scuba diver found off Palermo

Rome
ISTAT figures confirm need for turnaround - Zingaretti

Rome
599 workplace deaths in 7 mts, up 2% - INAIL

Rome
Soccer: RIP little star says Totti of Enrique's daughter

Rome
Silvia Romano taken to Somalia after kidnapping

Milan
Man arrested for beating and threatening wife for 3 yrs

Rome
More Italy pensioners than workers in 2050 - OECD

Rome
Inflation up to 0.5% in Aug

La presentazione
Il Bari e la ciliegina Brienza: un «10» a caccia di talenti

Materanel materano
Montescaglioso, bovino colpisce alla schiena pastore: denunciato titolare azienda

BariNell'area della «Rossani»
Bari, l'ex caserma si trasforma in parco urbano: ecco i primi alberi

TarantoLa nota
ArcelorMittal: «Se scegliamo nuovi fornitori, dipendenti tutelati»

FoggiaLotta al caporalato
«No Cap», nasce a Foggia il pomodoro «firmato» dai migranti

LecceIl gesto
Lecce, prende a sassate auto in sosta vicino alla stazione: arrestato pakistano

BrindisiL'incidente
Brindisi, rubano auto, inseguiti da polizia si schiantano contro rotatoria: 2 arresti

PotenzaRisorsa idrica
Depuratori, in Basilicata 16 sono fuorilegge

BatIn austria
Canottaggio, niente finale mondiale per la barlettana Piazzolla

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto, non lontano da stabilimento Mittal

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Milan

Lario to pay alimony back to Berlusconi - top court

Ex-wife to pay back some 60 mn euros to ex-PM, media mogul

Milan, November 16 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Friday upheld a November 2017 Milan appeal court ruling that said Silvio Berlusconi should not pay alimony of 1.4 million euros a month to his ex-wife Veronica Lario, and she must pay him back the money so far paid to her. As a result, Lario will have to return around 60 million euros to the ex-premier and media magnate. The court upheld a petition by Berlusconi for it to apply a recent ruling by the supreme court, which stated that the criteria for alimony should be self sufficiency and no longer the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage. Berlusconi's lawyers said that, after a divorce settlement of 16 million euros, and ownership of jewellery and real-estate businesses, Lario was self sufficient. The ruling applies from March 2014 when the divorce was finalized.

