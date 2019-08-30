Body of missing scuba diver found off Palermo

Palermo, August 30 - The body of a missing scuba diver was found off Palermo Friday. It was found close to the site of a sunken WWII ship which he and a friend wanted to inspect on Wednesday. The friend, Antonio Aloiso, died and his body was recovered on Wednesday. Giuseppe Migliore's body was found on the sea bed about 15 metres from the wreck. Migliore and Aloiso were diving near Isola delle Fenmmine.