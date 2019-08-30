ISTAT figures confirm need for turnaround - Zingaretti

Rome, August 30 - ISTAT figures showing stagnant growth and unemployment and inflation both up confirm the need for a "turnaround" from the new 5-Star-Democratic Party (M5S-PD) government, PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said after government-formation consultations with premier-designate Giuseppe Conte Friday. "It was a meeting which took place on the day in which ISTAT unfortunately confirms some negative data for our economy, data which confirm the need for a turnaround and the need to open what the premier-designate himself called a new political season for the country," said the PD chief. Zingaretti pledged a tax cut on medium to low wage earners. He said he hoped the M5S-PD government programme would be a "turning point for the country". On League leader and outgoing interior minister Matteo Salvini's controversial security and migrant decrees, Zingaretti confirmed that the PD wants changes made according to Constitutional points raised by President Sergio Mattarella about respecting international treaties about migrant sea rescues. Zingaretti said he had not spoken about a government team with Conte, that 10 billion euros should be invested in the health sector, and that urban security should be a focus of the government programme, replacing what has "hitherto been propaganda". He also said that job training should be free for medium-to-low households.