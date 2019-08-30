599 workplace deaths in 7 mts, up 2% - INAIL
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
30 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 30 - Italian workplace deaths rose 2% to 599 in the first seven months of the year, workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said Friday. Some 378,671 workplace accidents were reported to INAIL between January and July, 0.02% down on the same period last year. Work-related illnesses were up 2.7% to 38,501, it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su