Silvia Romano taken to Somalia after kidnapping

599 workplace deaths in 7 mts, up 2% - INAIL
Rome
30 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 30 - Silvia Romano, the Italian aid worker kidnapped in Kenya on November 20, may have been taken to Somalia immediately after the abduction, Rome prosecutors said Friday. It recently emerged that Romano was still alive at Christmas. The latest findings have been issued after a meeting of investigators in Kenya.
