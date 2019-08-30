Man arrested for beating and threatening wife for 3 yrs

Milan, August 30 - A 58-year-old man who had beaten, insulted and threatened to kill his wife, including with the use of weapons such as a pistol, has been arrested by Como police. The man has a criminal record for crimes against property. The woman reported the crimes to the police in June and was placed in a shelter. Her husband was searched and the police found a Beretta pistol that the man had habitually threatened the woman with. Over the past two months the man continually tried to find the woman and threatened his two sisters-in-law and social workers in the attempt to find her. Meanwhile, investigators collected other witness statements, after which a judge was able to issue the arrest warrants. The man is in the Bassone jail.