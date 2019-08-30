More Italy pensioners than workers in 2050 - OECD

Rome, August 30 - Italy will have more pensioners than workers in 2050, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday. The number of over-50s inactive or retired may rise by around 40%, reaching 58 out of 100 in the OECD area, it said in its Working Better with Age report. In Italy, Greece and Poland the risk is to have a one-to-one ratio by 2050 or even more over-50s out of the working world than workers, the report said.