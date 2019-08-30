Inflation up to 0.5% in Aug

Rome, August 30 - Italian inflation rose to 0.5% in August from 0.4% in July, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Friday. Also on a monthly basis it showed a rise of 0.5%, the statistics agency said. The year-on-year rate rise was largely due, ISTAT said, to seasonal factors, mostly linked to tourist services and in particular transport". This was typical of August, the agency said. The prices of most frequently bought goods in Italy's inflation 'trolley' rose by 1.0% in August, double the rate of inflation, ISTAT said Friday. This compared with a 0.6% rise in July. The rise was fueled by an acceleration in the prices of non-durable household goods, ISTAT said.