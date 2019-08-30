Rimini hotelier arrested for sexual violence on minor

Rimini, August 30 - A Rimini hotelier was arrested Friday for sexual violence on a minor. The owner of the Miramare Hotel, 57, is accused of aggravated sexual violence against a 14-year-old boy staying in the hotel with his parents, local dailies reported. The boy's father called the police, they said. The incident is said to have happened a few weeks ago. The boy allegedly told his father that he fell asleep in the swimming pool and when he woke up again he was naked with the hotelier close to him. The 57-year-old, defended by lawyers Paolo Righi and Alessandro Pierotti, will be questioned today.