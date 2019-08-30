Venerdì 30 Agosto 2019 | 12:32

Rome
More Italy pensioners than workers in 2050 - OECD

Rome
Inflation up to 0.5% in Aug

Rome
Unemployment rises to 9.9% in July

Rimini
Rimini hotelier arrested for sexual violence on minor

Rome
Unemployment rises to 9.9% in July

Lampedusa
Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

Venice
Brad Pitt as 'fragile hero in search of his father'

Milan
Homosexuality 'caused by mixture of DNA, environment'

Stromboli
New Stromboli blasts spur fresh fear

Lampedusa
Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

Rome
Conte to wind up govt talks with parties

La presentazione
Il Bari e la ciliegina Brienza: un «10» a caccia di talenti

MateraDalla polizia
Matera, aggredì la ex che non voleva dargli la password del suo profilo Facebok: arrestato

Tarantonel tarantino
Castellaneta, braccianti africani sottopagati e costretti a vivere nella sporcizia: 2 denunce

Calcio LecceIl gesto
Lecce, il Comune consegna 146 tessere dello stadio per bambini disagiati

BrindisiL'incidente
Brindisi, rubano auto, inseguiti da polizia si schiantano contro rotatoria: 2 arresti

PotenzaRisorsa idrica
Depuratori, in Basilicata 16 sono fuorilegge

FoggiaDai carabinieri
Nel furgone delle consegne una pistola clandestina: 38enne arrestato nel Foggiano

BatIn austria
Canottaggio, niente finale mondiale per la barlettana Piazzolla

BariTrasporti
Bari, a nord passaggi a livello da abolire: Rfi spinge per viabilità alternativa

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto, non lontano da stabilimento Mittal

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Rimini

Boy, 14, says woke up naked with man next to him

Rimini, August 30 - A Rimini hotelier was arrested Friday for sexual violence on a minor. The owner of the Miramare Hotel, 57, is accused of aggravated sexual violence against a 14-year-old boy staying in the hotel with his parents, local dailies reported. The boy's father called the police, they said. The incident is said to have happened a few weeks ago. The boy allegedly told his father that he fell asleep in the swimming pool and when he woke up again he was naked with the hotelier close to him. The 57-year-old, defended by lawyers Paolo Righi and Alessandro Pierotti, will be questioned today.

