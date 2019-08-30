Unemployment rises to 9.9% in July

Rome, August 30 - Italian unemployment rose to 9.9% in July, up 0.1 of a percentage point from June, ISTAT said Friday. Job seekers rose by 28,000, a gain of 1.1%, the statistics agency said. Italy's jobless thus numbered 2.566 million, ISTAT said. Italy's youth (15-24) jobless rate started rising again in July and was up to 28.9%, 0.8% higher than June, ISTAT said Friday. On an annual basis, however, the rate was down 2.7 points. The number of employed people in Italy started falling again in July after five straight months of growth, with fewer steady jobs around, ISTAT said Friday. The employment rate showed a "slight fall" of 18,000 units over June, the statistics agency said. Payrolled workers fell after four months of rises, above all those with steady long-term contracts, down 44,000. Temp jobs were also down, by 2,000, ISTAT said. Independent workers rose by 29,000. The Italian jobless rate of 9.9% in July is third highest in the EU after Greece with 17.2% in May and Spain with 13.9%, Eurostat said Friday. The lowest unemployment rates were in Czech Republic, 2.1%, Germany, 2%, and Poland, 3.3%.