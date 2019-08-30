Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

Lampedusa, August 30 - Children, pregnant women and the most vulnerable migrants landed on Lampedusa Thursday from Italian rescue ship Mare Jonio leaving 34 migrants aboard on wind-tossed seas - while the crew appealed to shore saying they were out of water. "We ask that the rescued migrants and the crew may land as soon as possible," said the Italian NGO that runs the ship, Mediterranea Saving Humans. "The sanitary staff aboard the Mare Jonio has sent to the competent authorities a fresh urgent appeal to enter the port because of the risk of a hygienic-health emergency," it went on. "Creating alarm is the lack of water destined for hygienic use and other necessities on board, a lack that has gone on for 40 hours now and of which the authorities were informed right from the early hours of yesterday morning." Outgoing Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini's ban from entering Italian waters is still in force. Accordingly, the Mare Jonio remains in international waters not far from Lampedusa. The entry ban was also signed by Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli and Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta. But Trenta stressed the "sacrosanct right of children, pregnant women, the sick and persons in difficulty to be rescued and be able to disembark". Salvini has barred NGO rescue ships from landing in Italian ports. But his hardline stance is expected to be softened by the new 5-Star-Democratic Party government.