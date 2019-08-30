Brad Pitt as 'fragile hero in search of his father'

(by Francesco Gallo) Venice, August 29 - James Gray's film 'Ad Astra', produced by 20th Century Fox and slated to be released on October 26, was the most difficult "ever" for actor Brad Pitt, he said at the Venice Film Festival Thursday. Pitt met with journalists at the festival, where the film is in competition, and discussed the work and the themes it deals with "This has been the most challenging film I've ever worked on," he said. "It was a constant effort just to try to maintain this balance, and try to keep this story unfolding in a very subtle, delicate way." And the film is also one in which Pitt had to show fragility that was far from the masculine models he has often played but which he may have discovered inside himself after his break-up with actress Angelina Jolie. In the film that looks to such classics as Joseph Conrad's 'Heart of Darkness' and Herman Melville's 'Moby Dick' for inspiration, Pitt must show the fragility of a man apparently without feelings who eventually opens up and starts showing his feelings. In 'Ad Astra', the actor plays the part of astronaut Roy McBride, who takes off on a mission to the edges of the solar system to find his missing father - played by Tommy Lee Jones - who abandoned him as a child: a father under the sway of an obsession linked to the mystery of life and which can threaten the future of humanity. Pitt said that he and director James Gray had spoken for years about doing something similar to this film and that "what we were really digging at, without labeling it so much, was this definition of masculinity". He added that, "having grown up in an era where we were taught to be strong, not show weakness, don't be disrespected, and so on and so forth, there's certain value in that as far as entering into the world and holding your own, but there's also a barrier that's created with this kind of embracing of the self, because you're denying, to a sense, those pains or the things [that make] you feel shame, whether real or imagined, the regrets in one's life. Looking back, we were asking the question: Does actually being more open provide you with a better relationship with your loved ones, with your parents, with your kids, and with yourself?" Pitt added that he and Gary had discussed the meaning of vulnerability a great deal in working on the film - since it reveals around a man who has become vulnerable, aware of the fact that being unfeeling towards the world is no longer feasible - and that they had concluded that strength comes from vulnerability. Pitt was asked where he - a muscular man known for being a 'sex symbol' - found inspiration to play such an introverted character, he responded that everyone has wounds from their childhood and that if actors are sincere, then viewers will realise that. When asked how he manages to be in such good shape at age 56, he answered that he lifts weights at the weekend and engages in exercise four times a week, noting that he needed to be in good shape to play the role assigned to him in 'Ad Astra'.