Venerdì 30 Agosto 2019 | 12:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
More Italy pensioners than workers in 2050 - OECD

More Italy pensioners than workers in 2050 - OECD

 
Rome
Inflation up to 0.5% in Aug

Inflation up to 0.5% in Aug

 
Rome
Unemployment rises to 9.9% in July

Unemployment rises to 9.9% in July

 
Rimini
Rimini hotelier arrested for sexual violence on minor

Rimini hotelier arrested for sexual violence on minor

 
Rome
Unemployment rises to 9.9% in July

Unemployment rises to 9.9% in July

 
Lampedusa
Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

 
Venice
Brad Pitt as 'fragile hero in search of his father'

Brad Pitt as 'fragile hero in search of his father'

 
Milan
Homosexuality 'caused by mixture of DNA, environment'

Homosexuality 'caused by mixture of DNA, environment'

 
Stromboli
New Stromboli blasts spur fresh fear

New Stromboli blasts spur fresh fear

 
Lampedusa
Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

 
Rome
Conte to wind up govt talks with parties

Conte to wind up govt talks with parties

 

Il Biancorosso

La presentazione
Il Bari e la ciliegina Brienza: un «10» a caccia di talenti

Il Bari e la ciliegina Brienza: un «10» a caccia di talenti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraDalla polizia
Matera, aggredì la ex che non voleva dargli la password del suo profilo Facebok: arrestato

Matera, aggredì la ex che non voleva dargli la password del suo profilo Facebok: arrestato

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Castellaneta, braccianti africani sottopagati e costretti a vivere nella sporcizia: 2 denunce

Castellaneta, braccianti africani sottopagati e costretti a vivere nella sporcizia: 2 denunce

 
Calcio LecceIl gesto
Lecce, il Comune consegna 146 tessere dello stadio per bambini disagiati

Lecce, il Comune consegna 146 tessere dello stadio per bambini disagiati

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Brindisi, rubano auto, inseguiti da polizia si schiantano contro rotatoria: 2 arresti

Brindisi, rubano auto, inseguiti da polizia si schiantano contro rotatoria: 2 arresti

 
PotenzaRisorsa idrica
Depuratori, in Basilicata 16 sono fuorilegge

Depuratori, in Basilicata 16 sono fuorilegge

 
FoggiaDai carabinieri
Nel furgone delle consegne una pistola clandestina: 38enne arrestato nel Foggiano

Nel furgone delle consegne una pistola clandestina: 38enne arrestato nel Foggiano

 
BatIn austria
Canottaggio, niente finale mondiale per la barlettana Piazzolla

Canottaggio, niente finale mondiale per la barlettana Piazzolla

 
BariTrasporti
Bari, a nord passaggi a livello da abolire: Rfi spinge per viabilità alternativa

Bari, a nord passaggi a livello da abolire: Rfi spinge per viabilità alternativa

 

i più letti

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in macelleria: grave un uomo

Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto, non lontano da stabilimento Mittal

Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto: traffico ferroviario bloccato

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

Matera, 2 operai morti in pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Venice

Brad Pitt as 'fragile hero in search of his father'

At Venice Film Fest for Gray's 'Ad Astra'

Brad Pitt as 'fragile hero in search of his father'

(by Francesco Gallo) Venice, August 29 - James Gray's film 'Ad Astra', produced by 20th Century Fox and slated to be released on October 26, was the most difficult "ever" for actor Brad Pitt, he said at the Venice Film Festival Thursday. Pitt met with journalists at the festival, where the film is in competition, and discussed the work and the themes it deals with "This has been the most challenging film I've ever worked on," he said. "It was a constant effort just to try to maintain this balance, and try to keep this story unfolding in a very subtle, delicate way." And the film is also one in which Pitt had to show fragility that was far from the masculine models he has often played but which he may have discovered inside himself after his break-up with actress Angelina Jolie. In the film that looks to such classics as Joseph Conrad's 'Heart of Darkness' and Herman Melville's 'Moby Dick' for inspiration, Pitt must show the fragility of a man apparently without feelings who eventually opens up and starts showing his feelings. In 'Ad Astra', the actor plays the part of astronaut Roy McBride, who takes off on a mission to the edges of the solar system to find his missing father - played by Tommy Lee Jones - who abandoned him as a child: a father under the sway of an obsession linked to the mystery of life and which can threaten the future of humanity. Pitt said that he and director James Gray had spoken for years about doing something similar to this film and that "what we were really digging at, without labeling it so much, was this definition of masculinity". He added that, "having grown up in an era where we were taught to be strong, not show weakness, don't be disrespected, and so on and so forth, there's certain value in that as far as entering into the world and holding your own, but there's also a barrier that's created with this kind of embracing of the self, because you're denying, to a sense, those pains or the things [that make] you feel shame, whether real or imagined, the regrets in one's life. Looking back, we were asking the question: Does actually being more open provide you with a better relationship with your loved ones, with your parents, with your kids, and with yourself?" Pitt added that he and Gary had discussed the meaning of vulnerability a great deal in working on the film - since it reveals around a man who has become vulnerable, aware of the fact that being unfeeling towards the world is no longer feasible - and that they had concluded that strength comes from vulnerability. Pitt was asked where he - a muscular man known for being a 'sex symbol' - found inspiration to play such an introverted character, he responded that everyone has wounds from their childhood and that if actors are sincere, then viewers will realise that. When asked how he manages to be in such good shape at age 56, he answered that he lifts weights at the weekend and engages in exercise four times a week, noting that he needed to be in good shape to play the role assigned to him in 'Ad Astra'.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati