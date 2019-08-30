Homosexuality 'caused by mixture of DNA, environment'

Milan, August 30 - An Italian-led research team has found that homosexuality is caused by a "rainbow" combination of DNA and environmental factors, in the biggest ever research project on the issue in the world. There is not one single gene that permits a prediction of sexual leanings, the study said, but thousands of genetic variations that make a "limited" contribution with respect to the influence of the environment and culture one grows up in. The largest ever genetic study of the topic, published in SCience, was conducted on half a million people by an international team led by Italy's Andrea Ganna, of the Broad Institute at Harvard.