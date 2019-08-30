Women and kids land from Mare Jonio,still 34 migrants aboard

Lampedusa, August 30 - Children, pregnant women and the most vulnerable migrants landed on Lampedusa Thursday from Italian rescue ship Mare Jonio leaving 34 migrants aboard on wind-tossed seas. "We ask that the rescued migrants and the crew may land as soon as possible," said the Italian NGO that runs the ship, Mediterranea Saving Humans. Outgoing Interior Minister and anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini's ban from entering Italian waters is still in force. Accordingly, the Mare Jonio remains in international waters not far from Lampedusa. The entry ban was also signed by Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli and Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta. But Trenta stressed the "sacrosanct right of children, pregnant women, the sick and persons in difficulty to be rescued and be able to disembark". Salvini has barred NGO rescue ships from landing in Italian ports. But his hardline stance is expected to be softened by the new 5-Star-Democratic Party government.