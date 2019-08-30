Soccer: Juve get Atletico, Napoli Liverpool, Inter Barca

Rome, August 30 - Italian champions Juventus got Atletico Madrid, runners-up Napoli Champions League champions Liverpool, Inter Barcelona and Atalanta Man City in Thursday's draw for the group stage of the Champions League. Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo said "it's a good draw, I'm confident for Juve". Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly said "we're heading for tough games but we'll be ready". Inter boss Antonio Conte said "the group is prestigious and stimulating". Atalanta President Antonio Percassi said "it's a dream, the group draw could have been worse". Here are the eight groups: GROUP A Paris Saint Germain (Fra), Real Madrid (Spa), Bruges (Bel), Galatasaray (Tur) GROUP B Bayern Monaco (Ger), Tottenham (Eng), Olympiacos Pireo (Gre), Stella Rossa (Ser) GROUP C Manchester City (Eng), Shaktar Donetsk (Ukr), Dinamo Zagabria (Cro), ATALANTA GROUP D JUVENTUS, Atletico Madrid (Spa), Bayer Leverkusen (Ger), Lokomotiv Mosca (Rus) GROUP E Liverpool (Eng), NAPOLI, Salisburgo (Aut), Genk (Bel) GROUP F Barcelona (Spa), Borussia Dortmund (Ger), INTER, Slavia Praga (Cec) GROUP G Zenit (Rus), Benfica (Por), Olympique Lione (Fra), Lipsia (Ger) GROUP H Chelsea (Eng), Ajax (Neth), Valencia (Spa), Lille (Fra).