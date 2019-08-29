Rugby: Chance to prepare WC agst France - Parisse

Paris, August 29 - Italy has a "great chance" to makes stride towards preparing its World Cup campaign against France in Paris tomorrow night, captain Sergio Parisse said Thursday. "Tomorrow against France we have another important chance to prepare for the World Cup, against a team of an international level that is used to treading great stages," he said. He said playing in Paris was "a bit like playing at home for me", since he has played for Stade Francais for years.