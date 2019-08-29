Man arrested for shootout after 5-a-side row

Rugby: Chance to prepare WC agst France - Parisse
Naples
29 Agosto 2019
Naples, August 29 - A 30-year-old Naples criminal was arrested Thursday for a shootout with another Naples criminal after an argument during a five-a-side soccer match near Naples last month. The man, Giovanni Bonaventura Franzese, is accused of breaking the peace with rival Salvatore Mennillo, who is wanted. Both men suffered leg injuries in the exchnage of fire and had to be treated in hospital.
