Soccer: Smalling to join Roma - media

Rome
29 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 29 - Chris Smalling is set to join AS Roma on a three-million-euro loan deal from Manchester United, British media reported Thursday. The 30-year-old former England defender, who has 30 caps but was not included in the squad for last year's World Cup, is said to be wanted by the Giallorossi to bolster a defensive unit that leaked three goals in a debt home draw against Genoa.
