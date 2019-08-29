Videogame with murders, riddles, to explore Palazzo Pitti

Florence, August 29 - A videogame with murders and riddles has been created to help people explore Palazzo Pitti in Florence. Players take on the role of an art historian turned sleuth who has to solve a murder committed in the lavish Renaissance palazzo just across the Arno from the Uffizi. The Medici Game, presented today, will come out at the end of October in computer stores in IoS and Android versions, in Italian, English, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Chinese and Japanese.