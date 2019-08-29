Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

Venice, August 29 - Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar on Thursday got the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement for directors at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. Accepting the award, Almodóvar said he remembered when he debuted with Dark Habits in 1983, saying the jury chaired by Sergio Leone and including Lina Wertmuller "liked it but festival director Gianluigi Rondi thought it was obscene". "It was the first time one of my films travelled out of Spain, it was my international baptism and a wonderful experience, as it was my return with Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in 1988. This Lion is going to become my pet, along with the two cats I live with. Thanks from the bottom of my heart for giving me this award". Festival director Alberto Barbera said: "Almodóvar isn't only the greatest and most influential Spanish director since Buñuel, he is a filmmaker who has offered us the most multifaceted, controversial, and provocative portraits of post-Franco Spain. The topics of transgression, desire, and identity are the terrain of choice for his films, which he imbues with corrosive humor and adorns with a visual splendor that confers unusual radiance on the aesthetic camp and pop art to which he explicitly refers. "Lovesickness, the heartache of abandonment, the contradictions of desire, and the lacerations of depression converge in movies that straddle melodrama and its parody, achieving peaks of emotional authenticity that redeem any potential formal excess. "Without forgetting that Almodóvar excels, above all, in painting incredibly original female portraits, thanks to an exceptional empathy which allows him to represent their power, emotional richness, and inevitable weaknesses with a rare and touching authenticity."