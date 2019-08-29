Giovedì 29 Agosto 2019 | 17:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Trieste
Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Another three bullets left for RAI journo

 
Venice
Venice resort bans sand castles

Venice resort bans sand castles

 
Florence
Videogame with murders, riddles, to explore Palazzo Pitti

Videogame with murders, riddles, to explore Palazzo Pitti

 
Bologna
Man and woman found dead in hotel near Modena

Man and woman found dead in hotel near Modena

 
Rome August 29
Steady job contracts up 151% in six mts - INPS

Steady job contracts up 151% in six mts - INPS

 
Venice
Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

 
Rome
Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

 
Matera
2 workers die in dump well

2 workers die in dump well

 
Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic to lead training session Thur

Soccer: Mihajlovic to lead training session Thur

 
Rome
Anti-govt demo on Oct 19, day of pride says Salvini

Anti-govt demo on Oct 19, day of pride says Salvini

 
Trieste
Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Another three bullets left for RAI journo

 

Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista
Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoFumo nero
Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto, non lontano da stabilimento Mittal

Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto: traffico ferroviario bloccato

 
BariSi indaga
Acquaviva, 36enne sparato a una gamba: è mistero

Acquaviva, gambizzato un 36enne: è mistero

 
MateraTragedia ad Aliano
Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

 
LeccePorto Cesareo
Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in macelleria: grave un uomo

 
PotenzaLa storia
Lagonegro, vede la sua auto guidata da un altro e lo fa arrestare

Lagonegro, vede la sua auto guidata da un altro e lo fa arrestare

 
BrindisiTorre S. Susanna
Ludopatia, la moglie lo lascia lui la maltratta: allontanato 54enne nel Brindisino

Ludopatia, la moglie lo lascia lui la maltratta: allontanato 54enne nel Brindisino

 
FoggiaLa rapina
Cerignola, assalto a camion carico di salumi: banditi via col carico

Cerignola, assalto a camion carico di salumi: banditi via col carico

 
BatL'iniziativa
Trani, un cerchio verde per segnalare le buche pericolose

Trani, un cerchio verde per segnalare le buche pericolose

 

i più letti

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in macelleria: grave un uomo

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

Venice

Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

Remember when debut film judged obscene says Spanish director

Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

Venice, August 29 - Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar on Thursday got the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement for directors at the 76th Venice International Film Festival. Accepting the award, Almodóvar said he remembered when he debuted with Dark Habits in 1983, saying the jury chaired by Sergio Leone and including Lina Wertmuller "liked it but festival director Gianluigi Rondi thought it was obscene". "It was the first time one of my films travelled out of Spain, it was my international baptism and a wonderful experience, as it was my return with Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in 1988. This Lion is going to become my pet, along with the two cats I live with. Thanks from the bottom of my heart for giving me this award". Festival director Alberto Barbera said: "Almodóvar isn't only the greatest and most influential Spanish director since Buñuel, he is a filmmaker who has offered us the most multifaceted, controversial, and provocative portraits of post-Franco Spain. The topics of transgression, desire, and identity are the terrain of choice for his films, which he imbues with corrosive humor and adorns with a visual splendor that confers unusual radiance on the aesthetic camp and pop art to which he explicitly refers. "Lovesickness, the heartache of abandonment, the contradictions of desire, and the lacerations of depression converge in movies that straddle melodrama and its parody, achieving peaks of emotional authenticity that redeem any potential formal excess. "Without forgetting that Almodóvar excels, above all, in painting incredibly original female portraits, thanks to an exceptional empathy which allows him to represent their power, emotional richness, and inevitable weaknesses with a rare and touching authenticity."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati