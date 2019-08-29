Steady job contracts up 151% in six mts - INPS

Rome August 29 - The number of steady job contracts rose 150.7% or by 321,805 over the first half of the year, INPS pensions and social security agency said Thursday. A boom in converting temp contracts to steady ones continued, 60.4% up from 231,866 to 372,016, it said. Total hirings in the private sector were up 824,286 to 3,726,334 in the six-month period.