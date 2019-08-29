Giovedì 29 Agosto 2019 | 17:19

Trieste
Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Venice
Venice resort bans sand castles

Florence
Videogame with murders, riddles, to explore Palazzo Pitti

Bologna
Man and woman found dead in hotel near Modena

Rome August 29
Steady job contracts up 151% in six mts - INPS

Venice
Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

Rome
Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Matera
2 workers die in dump well

Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic to lead training session Thur

Rome
Anti-govt demo on Oct 19, day of pride says Salvini

Trieste
Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Il centrocampista
Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

TarantoFumo nero
Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto, non lontano da stabilimento Mittal

BariSi indaga
Acquaviva, 36enne sparato a una gamba: è mistero

MateraTragedia ad Aliano
Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

LeccePorto Cesareo
Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

PotenzaLa storia
Lagonegro, vede la sua auto guidata da un altro e lo fa arrestare

BrindisiTorre S. Susanna
Ludopatia, la moglie lo lascia lui la maltratta: allontanato 54enne nel Brindisino

FoggiaLa rapina
Cerignola, assalto a camion carico di salumi: banditi via col carico

BatL'iniziativa
Trani, un cerchio verde per segnalare le buche pericolose

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

Rome August 29

Steady job contracts up 151% in six mts - INPS

Boom in turning temp jobs to steady ones continues

Rome August 29 - The number of steady job contracts rose 150.7% or by 321,805 over the first half of the year, INPS pensions and social security agency said Thursday. A boom in converting temp contracts to steady ones continued, 60.4% up from 231,866 to 372,016, it said. Total hirings in the private sector were up 824,286 to 3,726,334 in the six-month period.

