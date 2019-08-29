Giovedì 29 Agosto 2019 | 17:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Trieste
Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Another three bullets left for RAI journo

 
Venice
Venice resort bans sand castles

Venice resort bans sand castles

 
Florence
Videogame with murders, riddles, to explore Palazzo Pitti

Videogame with murders, riddles, to explore Palazzo Pitti

 
Bologna
Man and woman found dead in hotel near Modena

Man and woman found dead in hotel near Modena

 
Rome August 29
Steady job contracts up 151% in six mts - INPS

Steady job contracts up 151% in six mts - INPS

 
Venice
Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

Almodovar gets career Golden Lion

 
Rome
Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

 
Matera
2 workers die in dump well

2 workers die in dump well

 
Bologna
Soccer: Mihajlovic to lead training session Thur

Soccer: Mihajlovic to lead training session Thur

 
Rome
Anti-govt demo on Oct 19, day of pride says Salvini

Anti-govt demo on Oct 19, day of pride says Salvini

 
Trieste
Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Another three bullets left for RAI journo

 

Il Biancorosso

Il centrocampista
Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

Bari, rescisso il contratto con Feola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoFumo nero
Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto, non lontano da stabilimento Mittal

Taranto, brucia treno merci in zona porto: traffico ferroviario bloccato

 
BariSi indaga
Acquaviva, 36enne sparato a una gamba: è mistero

Acquaviva, gambizzato un 36enne: è mistero

 
MateraTragedia ad Aliano
Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

Matera, due operai morti in un pozzo: uccisi dalle esalazioni di gas

 
LeccePorto Cesareo
Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in macelleria: grave un uomo

 
PotenzaLa storia
Lagonegro, vede la sua auto guidata da un altro e lo fa arrestare

Lagonegro, vede la sua auto guidata da un altro e lo fa arrestare

 
BrindisiTorre S. Susanna
Ludopatia, la moglie lo lascia lui la maltratta: allontanato 54enne nel Brindisino

Ludopatia, la moglie lo lascia lui la maltratta: allontanato 54enne nel Brindisino

 
FoggiaLa rapina
Cerignola, assalto a camion carico di salumi: banditi via col carico

Cerignola, assalto a camion carico di salumi: banditi via col carico

 
BatL'iniziativa
Trani, un cerchio verde per segnalare le buche pericolose

Trani, un cerchio verde per segnalare le buche pericolose

 

i più letti

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Costa crociere, ritardo ad Atene salta la tappa di Corfù: scoppia la protesta a bordo

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in market di carne: grave un uomo +Video+

Torre Lapillo, esplode bombola di gas in macelleria: grave un uomo

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

James Bond a Matera, ciak si gira: ecco il folle inseguimento tra i Sassi

Margherita di Savoia, litiga col marito e lo uccide a coltellate: fermata

Margherita, confessa la donna che ha ucciso a coltellate il marito in strada

«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

«Sorvegliate per 25 ore da un agente egiziano»: parlano le trans bitontine fermate a Sharm

Rome

Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Announces day of pride demo Oct 19

Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Rome, August 29 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday the likely new government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) had been "born in Brussels to get rid of that pain in the neck Salvini". He added: "Today, coincidentally, the German ex-commissioner Oettinger speaks and says that Brussels is ready to do anything to help this government be born and reward it. "Those who always called us to order on the Fornero (pension reform) law and the other stuff". Salvini added that premier-designate Giuseppe Conte "is the first member of the PD", that "if they change the security and migrant decrees they'll do Italians wrong", and that the new government was "one of seats and posts, and I'm not giving up". The League will hold a demonstration against the M5S-PD government on October 19, a national "day of pride", Salvini announced. "Let's get ready to be there on October 19. On October 19 I'm thinking of a great day of Italian pride. "Saturday October 19 will be the day of pride of the hard-working majority, that doesn't raise hell but which wants a government that isn't born at night in Paris or Brussels and is rewarded for that". There will also be a demo on September 15 at the League's spiritual home at Pontida, Salvini said. Salvini added that "the right to vote exists, we'll start on October 27 (at local elections) in Umbria".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati