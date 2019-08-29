Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Rome, August 29 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday the likely new government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) had been "born in Brussels to get rid of that pain in the neck Salvini". He added: "Today, coincidentally, the German ex-commissioner Oettinger speaks and says that Brussels is ready to do anything to help this government be born and reward it. "Those who always called us to order on the Fornero (pension reform) law and the other stuff". Salvini added that premier-designate Giuseppe Conte "is the first member of the PD", that "if they change the security and migrant decrees they'll do Italians wrong", and that the new government was "one of seats and posts, and I'm not giving up". The League will hold a demonstration against the M5S-PD government on October 19, a national "day of pride", Salvini announced. "Let's get ready to be there on October 19. On October 19 I'm thinking of a great day of Italian pride. "Saturday October 19 will be the day of pride of the hard-working majority, that doesn't raise hell but which wants a government that isn't born at night in Paris or Brussels and is rewarded for that". There will also be a demo on September 15 at the League's spiritual home at Pontida, Salvini said. Salvini added that "the right to vote exists, we'll start on October 27 (at local elections) in Umbria".