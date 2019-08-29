Soccer: Mihajlovic to lead training session Thur

Bologna, August 29 - Sinisa Mihajlovic will lead Bologna's training session Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday night's local derby with SPAL, Bologna said. "For me it's not a surprise for him to be there, seeing as how I go to see him every day in the hospital" where the Bologna boss is being treated for leukemia, said his deputy Miroslav Tanjga. Technical collaborator Emilo De Leo said "he's our only war leader and he was not pleased by the performance at Verona", where Bologna drew 1-1. "Tomorrow with SPAL will be the chance to make up for it". Serbian boss Mihajlovic was discharged from hospital at the end of his first round of chemotherapy for leukemia on Wednesday and Bologna said he would be on the bench against SPAL. Mihajlovic had been admitted in mid-July. "He is in good general condition," said Bologna's Policlinico di Sant'Orsola Hospital. It said Mihajlovic had completed "without complications the first cycle of therapy and had completed all the necessary tests". Despite being in treatment, Mihajlovic was on the bench for Sunday's 1-1 draw at Verona. Michele Cavo, chief haematologist at the Bologna hospital, said the Serbian coach may return to the bench on other occasions. His ability to be at matches will depend on "what phase of treatment he is at", Cavo said. "Welcome back warrior," tweeted outgoing Interior Minister and nationalist League leader Matteo salvini, a noted AC Milan fan.