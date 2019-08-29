Anti-govt demo on Oct 19, day of pride says Salvini

Rome, August 29 - The nationalist League party will hold a demonstration against the 5-Star-Democratic Party (M5S-PD) government on October 19, a national "day of pride", League leader Matteo Salvini announced Thursday. "Let's get ready to be there on October 19. On October 19 I'm thinking of a great day of Italian pride. "Saturday October 19 will be the day of pride of the hard-working majority, that doesn't raise hell but which wants a government that isn't born at night in Paris or Brussels and is rewarded for that". There will also be a demo on September 15 at the League's spiritual home at Pontida, Salvini said.