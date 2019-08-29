Govt born in Brussels to get rid of me - Salvini

Rome, August 29 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday the likely new government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) had been "born in Brussels to get rid of that pain in the neck Salvini". He added: "Today, coincidentally, the German ex-commissioner Oettinger speaks and says that Brussels is ready to do anything to help this government be born and reward it. "Those who always called us to order on the Fornero (pension reform) law and the other stuff". Salvini added that premier-designate Giuseppe Conte "is the first member of the PD", that "if they change the security and migrant decrees they'll do Italians wrong", and that the new government was "one of seats and posts, and I'm not giving up".