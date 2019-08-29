Another three bullets left for RAI journo

Trieste, August 29 - Another three bullets were left on the seat of a RAI State broadcaster's car in Friuli on Thursday. Giovanni Taormina, a journalist with the regional news programme TGR RAI Friuli Venezia Giulia who often covers organised crime, had suffered a similar act of intimidation on April 11. The car was parked outside his home and was locked. Police went to the scene and are investigating. On April 11 Taormina found two bullets in an envelope with his name on it left on the outside wall of the RAI office in Udine. The envelope also contained a photo of the journalist with a cross on it. Taormina has often covered organised crime stories in the northeastern Italian region.