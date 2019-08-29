Venice film fest kicks off with 'The Truth'

Venice, August 28 - The 76th Venice Film Fest kicked off Wednesday night with Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu's 'The Truth' starring Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche in a tale of a stormy reunion between a daughter and her actress mother against the backdrop of the star's latest role in a sci-fi picture as a mother who never grows old. The film, in which Deneuve said she "reveals(s) a lot of myself", was greeted with warm applause. The first night also saw a row over Roman Polanski, whose new film 'J'Accuse', taken from about the Robert Harris bestseller on the Dreyfus Affair, is one of the most eagerly awaited works at the Lido. Jury chair Lucrecia Martel, an Argentinian director, refused to attend an opening-night dinner with Polanski, who has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in the United States in 1977. But Martel said she had "no prejudice" against Polanski's film, which will be shown on August 30.